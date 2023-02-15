Man flies drone over NIA spl court, held

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old videographer was arrested for operating his drone camera over the NIA special court in Poonamallee while shooting a marriage function.

The incident happened on Tuesday when an NIA team brought Khaja Moideen, an alleged IS sympathiser and a suspect in the murder of SI Wilson in 2020, to the court from Delhi prison.

The drone flew over the court and disappeared from sight, but the NIA officers traced and seized it. They handed over the drone and its owner, Balaji, to the Poonamallee police.

Police said Balaji, a videographer, was recording a wedding nearby. Police produced him before a magistrate who granted him bail.