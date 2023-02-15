Elderly man hit by electric train, dies

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic accident, a 60-year-old man was hit by electric train, when he was trying to cross the railway tracks near Singaperumalkovil railway gate on Tuesday. The deceased Venugopal, a resident of Railway Gate in Urapakkam, had gone to Sriperumbudur on some personal work on Tuesday.

Later, Venugopal returned to Singaperumalkovil railway gate by bus and was crossing the railway tracks speaking on the phone. “He was busy on the phone and did not notice the electric train which was coming from Chennai Beach station towards Tirumalpur which hit him unexpectedly. Venugopal died on the spot,” police said. Chengalpattu Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.