Reporter's diary: Abusive bus conductors epitomise misogyny

CHENNAI: Ever since the State government announced free bus travel for women in all government-owned city and State vehicles, there has been a spurt of complaints against bus conductors for being verbally abusive to women.

It’s quite common for MTC buses to wait a little longer at the bus stop to pick up a passenger during the non-peak hours. But such gestures are no longer extended to women, particularly those boarding the whiteboard MTC buses, where they can travel free.