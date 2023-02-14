THE BUGS THAT KILL

It also pointed out that global attention to AMR has mainly focussed on human health and agriculture sectors, but there is growing evidence that the environment plays a key role in the development, transmission and spread of AMR.

“The environmental dimensions of AMR include pollution from hospital and community wastewater, effluents from pharmaceutical production, run-off originating from plant and animal agriculture and other forms of waste and releases. These matrices may contain not only resistant microorganisms, but also antimicrobials, various pharmaceuticals, microplastics, metals and other chemicals, which all increase the risk of AMR in the environment,” explains the report.