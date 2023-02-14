Man threatens old friend for money and physical relationship; held

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man working as a computer operator in Karur police station has been arrested by the Chennai city police for allegedly threatening a woman with her pictures and demanding physical relationship. The suspect from Pudupet was working in Chennai two years ago. He and the victim worked together in a private company in the city.

The victim who has vitiligo had been consulting a doctor and taking medicines. To record the changes in her body, she had taken several pictures and videos of herself and stored it on her mobile phone, the police said. The accused and the victim were friends.

The victim had given her phone to the accused for repair and collected it a day later. Police said that she was not aware of the fact that the accused had copied all sensitive pictures and videos from the phone.

After started working as a computer operator in a contract job in Karur Town police station, the suspect texted the victim and demanded Rs two lakhs for not uploading the pictures and videos on the internet. He also threatened and also sought sexual favours.

The victim lodged a complaint at All Women police station in the city. The police team from Chennai reached Karur and arrested the accused on Monday.