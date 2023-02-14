IIT-M student kills self in hostel room

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, doing MS at IIT Madras died of suicide in his hostel room inside the IIT campus in the city.

The deceased was identified as A Stevan of Navi Mumbai.

He was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in hostel Mahanadhi inside the campus.

He was seen depressed for the last one week and on Monday evening another student found him dead in his room, police said.

Police traced a note from his laptop saying 'Don't Prosecute'.

Reason for this extreme step is not known. Further details awaited.

