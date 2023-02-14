Avadi police commissionerate recovers stolen properties worth ₹3.67 cr

CHENNAI: Avadi city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday handed over recovered stolen properties to rightful owners in a function held to display the recovered items.

The display of recovered properties worth over ₹ 3.67 crore was organised at Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Due to effective action of the crime teams of the Commissionerate, huge case properties were recovered in last few months.

Around, 174.25 sovereign of gold jewels, 586 grams of silver, 331 mobile phones, 17 two wheelers, 127 cameras, 11 televisions, and cash of about 10 Lakhs were handed over to the rightful owners, a press release said on Tuesday.

Avadi Commissioner of Police, appreciated the crime teams and presented them with certificates.