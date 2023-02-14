City

Avadi police commissionerate recovers stolen properties worth ₹3.67 cr

The display of recovered properties worth over ₹ 3.67 crore was organised at Avadi Police Commissionerate.
Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore handing over recovered stolen articles to a rightful owner on Tuesday
Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore handing over recovered stolen articles to a rightful owner on Tuesday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Avadi city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday handed over recovered stolen properties to rightful owners in a function held to display the recovered items.

The display of recovered properties worth over ₹ 3.67 crore was organised at Avadi Police Commissionerate.

Due to effective action of the crime teams of the Commissionerate, huge case properties were recovered in last few months.

Around, 174.25 sovereign of gold jewels, 586 grams of silver, 331 mobile phones, 17 two wheelers, 127 cameras, 11 televisions, and cash of about 10 Lakhs were handed over to the rightful owners, a press release said on Tuesday.

Avadi Commissioner of Police, appreciated the crime teams and presented them with certificates.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gold Jewels
certificates
Avadi Police Commissionerate
Avadi city police commissioner
recovered items

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in