Workshop on Applied Behaviour Analysis Therapy held in Chennai

CHENNAI: In order to understand the behaviour changes in people with Autism and principles of Applied Behaviour Analysis therapy, a skills training workshop on behaviour analysis was conducted in Chennai on Monday.

The global grant vocational skills training workshop was jointly organised by Rotary Clubs of Chennai Towers, India & Antwerpen-Oost, Belgium at The Head And Neck Centre & Hospital. Applied Behavior Analysis is a scientific approach to understanding behaviour. Member of Legislative Assembly, Dr Ezhilan Naganathan MD inaugurated the workshop.

"This is a unique programme for training the trainers. There are various forms of discrimination still prevalent in the society and people who are physically challenged, face a problem in surviving and leading a normal livelihood. We can see that these people want to be treated normally and hope this workshop delivers that for the trainers. People with disabilities have specific talents that need to be identified and they need to be brought to the mainstream," said Dr Ezhilan.

Rotary Clubs of Chennai Towers, India & Antwerpen-Oost, Belgium have planned the workshop to initiate learning and improving behaviour and use of evidence based ABA-principles.

The workshop aims to discuss, understand and bring out the expertise in training children with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) following the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

The training experts from Antwerpen-Oost, Belgium said thats therapy helps to improve socially significant behaviors including communication and social skills, memory, academic performance, and language.

The interactive workshops included theory, video fragments, exercises, feedback on exercises for the trainers and coaching on the job.The training participants are professionals working with children with ASD, willing to use ABA- principles to address their clients and professionals who are interested in becoming ABA trainers.