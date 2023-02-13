Vyasarpadi youth attacked by gang for phone dies in hospital

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old youth who was attacked by a gang on the night of February 2 and relieved of his mobile phone and cash succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as M Yuvaraj, of Vyasarpadi. Police said that when the incident of attack and robbery happened on Mint Street on the night of February 2, the identity of the victim was not immediately known. He was admitted to GH for treatment by onlookers.

The gang had attacked the youth, who was consuming alcohol sitting behind a bus stop. He was attacked with liquor bottles and stones by the gang and Yuvraj was seriously injured. Police said that they have arrested K Manikandan (24), of Tondiarpet, Thadi Surya (20), Mint Road platform, Old Washermenpet and Prem (46), Old Washermenpet.

Police during the probe found that the injured man was Yuvraj. His family had lodged a missing complaint at Sembium police station.