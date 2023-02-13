Two held with methaqualone in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested two persons for possession of narcotics substance methaqualone. Police also seized one kg of methaqualone from the suspects on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as C Ganapath, (39) and Sylensh Kumar (43), both hailing from Sowcarpet.

As part of the ongoing drive against drugs, the Chennai police had increased their vigil against trade of narcotics substances and on Sunday Kasimedu police team spotted two persons in suspicious circumstances in Power Kuppam when police intercepted them.

As they failed to give a proper answer police checked them and found that the two were in possession of 1 kg methaqualone.

Police are now trying to find out if they were part of bigger notwork and looking for their possible associates.