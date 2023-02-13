Trial for new thermal power plant in Chennai likely to begin in May

CHENNAI: The State’s thermal power generation is likely to get a boost with the under-construction 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station Thermal Power Plant Stage III to begin trial operation by May.

Sources in Tangedco said over 95% of the works were completed in the Rs 8,722 crore project. “We’re in the process of completing the crucial works for the boiler light up, marking the commencement of the plant operation works,” sources said. “The work on the transmission lines is likely to be completed.”

For the turbine operation, sources said that there were some issues with the pumps installed for the deck floating operation. “We’ve asked the pump manufacturer to attend to it. There are three pumps – two would be operated during the turbine operation and one would be back up,” the official added.

It’s the first 800 MW supercritical power plant to be commissioned by Tangedco. “The commissioning of the thermal power plant would help meet the State’s growing power demand and avoid dependence on procurement,” the official said. “The work on the ash handling plant and coal handling plant was progressing at a slow pace.”

The project was executed by two contractors – BHEL and BGR Energy Systems Ltd (BGRESL).

BHEL was awarded the engineering and procurement contract for the boiler, turbine and generator, and BGRESL for the balance of plant and related civil works. The work on the supercritical thermal power plant began in January 2016 and was scheduled to commence commercial operation in July 2019 but faced delays owing to various reasons including the pandemic.

The State’s thermal generation capacity stands at 4,320 MW.