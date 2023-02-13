Police tighten grip on drunk driving cases, collect over ₹ 2 cr fine
CHENNAI: The city police have disposed of 2,521 pending drunk driving cases and collected Rs 2.61 crore in the last three weeks as part of an initiative to effectively enforce Motor Vehicles Act and to reduce road mishaps, officials informed.
According to a press release issued by the Chennai city traffic police, the police have intensified collection of fines for the pending drunk drive cases.
“Drunken driving is one of the major reasons responsible for fatal accidents. Hence, deterrent penalty is provided in the law for drunk driving,” police said
The police said that they have also started the process of attachment of vehicles in cases where the owners failed to pay the fine.
“Already 340 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property in lieu of fine amounts. They are under the process,” the police said.
The police noted that many do not pay the fine even after receiving the intimation on mobile phone through the e-court system as the amount is Rs 10,000. According to the police, 7,902 drunk driving cases are still pending for disposal.
“Hence, a special focus was given to inform such violators about the pending drunk driving cases through call centres located at 10 places in the city and to ask them to visit a call centre to dispose of their cases from February 5 to February 11. As a result, 620 violators came to the call centres and paid their fine amount through online payment facilities,” police said. The statement noted that 893 cases were disposed of and Rs 92.23 lakh were collected in the last week.
The statement said the special drive would continue adding that warrants would be issued to attach moveable properties if the violators fail to pay fine.
