Police nabs fake cops who took away Rs 1.4 cr from gold traders

CHENNAI: Elephant Gate police solved the robbery Rs 1.40 crore cash from two gold merchants hailing from Andhra Pradesh on February 2 near Sowcarpet by arresting three suspects from the Nilgiris, Salem and Bengaluru. The suspects posed as policemen and took away the cash from the traders.

The police team tracked and nabbed the key suspect Imran from a hideout in Salem. The arrested trio was taken to a secluded place where they were detained for questioning. Based on their confession, the police team recovered the stolen cash of Rs 60 lakh from them.

The traders Rahman and Subbarao from Andhra Pradesh came in a bus to Chennai and then were travelling in an auto rickshaw to Sowcarpet to buy gold jewellery for their shops when the team of men posing as cops intercepted them. The men enquired the occupants in the auto and claimed that they received a tip off that they were carrying cash meant for hawala transactions.

Believing that the four were policemen, the duo showed their cash bag to the group. The four men told the traders to provide proper documents for the cash and receive it at the Elephant Gate police station and fled the scene.

When the traders rushed to the police station, they realised that they were conned, after which they registered a complaint with the Elephant Gate police station. Police are perusing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects.