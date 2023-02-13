‘People are curious to go beyond and explore new works’

A

Amazing! The creator Sri Rao has been a long-time collaborator now. We worked together on his musical Bollywood Kitchen back in 2019. In 2020, Sri approached me with The Fame Game script and spoke about how he envisioned my voice and violin as the voice of the main character. So I teamed up with an experienced South African Composer, Andrew Orkin, to create the themes for the show. It worked great cause this was my first stint at composing for a show and Andrew and I brought complimentary skills to the table. Through the pandemic, this was one constant project I worked on and we did so many virtual group sessions for posts with the editor Monisha and Sri. Being a part of this creative process was a very interesting and new experience for me and it was a pity that we couldn’t all meet in person or be in India for the release because of COVID. We are super thrilled at the reception of the show though and that Madhuri Dixit was the face of it all.