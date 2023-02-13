Lifespan of mosquitoes getting longer
CHENNAI: With the mosquito menace in the city giving sleepless nights to residents, the lifespan of the notorious flies has increased by around 30%, thanks to the effects of climate change.
A Chennai Corporation official said that the city is witnessing unusual fog during the February month. “Usually, the city will record a minimum temperature of 30-degree Celsius in February. This year, the minimum temperature is just 22-degree Celsius. Due to this change, the lifespan of the mosquitoes has increased from 21 days to around 30 days,” the official added.
The official attributed the recent spikes in the mosquito menace to the increased lifespan of the insects. “Several complaints are being received pertaining to the mosquito menace. That’s why GCC workers have been spraying larvicide inside storm water drains and over waterways using drones,” he added.
Meanwhile, an official attached to the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) said that viruses and bacteria gain resistance due to the changing weather conditions. “During February, infections such as dengue, typhoid, leptospirosis, pneumonia and others are higher,” he added.
It may be noted that researchers have already found out that the biting habits of mosquitoes are changed due to light pollution. “As the city is lit throughout the night, mosquitoes have adapted to the light pollution. Earlier, some mosquitoes bite only at night. Now, they’re a nuisance during the day too,” the civic official said.
