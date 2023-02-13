BSNL non-cooperative in removing cables blocking SWDs: GCC

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the civic body is awaiting concurrence of BSNL for removing unused cables from storm water drains as the cables block free flow of rainwater.

In a response filed to the tribunal, the civic body said that due to the geographical conditions, the roads in Kamaraj Nagar are lower than that of the LB Road, hence during the rainy seasons, the water collected in the LB Road reverse flow in the storm water drain of the Kamaraj Nagar.

"It is further submitted that in order to stop the excess flow of stormwater in the Kamaraj Nagar a curve has been constructed in the connecting point of the Kamaraj Nagar and LB Road Junction which reduces the reverse flow of the storm water in the Kamaraj Nagar," it added.

It may be noted that the East Kamaraj Nagar Residents Welfare Association approached the Madras High Court praying to direct the Chennai Corporation to reconstruct the Metro Water Mains Chamber in East Kamaraj Nagar and Siva Sunder Avenue, and to take steps to prevent mixture of the storm water drain and the sewage lines in East Kamaraj Nagar.

However, the High Court directed the Association to approach NGT.

"A letter has been addressed to the Deputy General Manager (DGM), BSNL, Adyar in Chennai informing that there are unused/leftover BSNL cables are blocking the free flow of rain water in the stormwater drain crossing the LB Road and the Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to open the storm water drain to facilitate the BSNL to remove the unused cable, which is blocking the free flow of rain water. But, till date no reply was received from the Deputy General Manager," the civic body has said.

Meanwhile, the civic body inspected the drains by opening the manholes in front of association members and no sewer was flowing into the stormwater drains, it added.