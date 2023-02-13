5 relieved of phones in 45 minutes by same bike duo in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least 5 persons, including two women, were relieved of their mobile phones by bike borne duo within the time period of 45 minutes in Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar and Mambalam areas on Sunday night.

Police sources said that it happened between 9 pm to 9.45 pm on Sunday and also added that the same bikers could be involved in all five incidents.

In one incident, Prasanth of Puthur, Ashok Nagar, working in a warehouse belonging to an e-commerce portal, was walking on Rajamannar Salai when a bike borne duo snatched his mobile and sped away.

Another person, Ramalinga Sastry, a vasthu expert from Andhra Pradesh, was walking on 80-feet-road in KK Nagar after meeting a friend when two on a bike snatched his phone.

In another incident a woman working in a lab in Mambalam was relieved of her phone by two people on bike. "A total of five persons, including 2 women, were relieved of their phones by the gang. It is believed that the same gang could be behind all the phone snatching incidents," police disclosed, adding that they are hunting for the duo.