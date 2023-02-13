3 dead after auto rams into lorry parked on NH near Acharapakkam

CHENNAI: A sand-loaded lorry was parked on the roadside on the Trichy-Chennai National highway near Acharapakkam on Monday. An autorickshaw that was over-speeding on the NH lost control and rammed into the rear side of the lorry.

On impact, seven people inside the auto were injured. Auto driver Kumar (40) died on the spot, his wife Uma (38), and relatives Archana, Saritha, Prakash and 2 kids were rushed to the Chengalpattu GH. Police said all 7 were relatives and were returning to Chennai after visiting the Parvathamalai temple.

The Acharapakkam police, who visited the spot, registered a case and inquired with the lorry driver. At night, Uma and Prakash died. Police said others were in critical condition in the ICU.