Park Town's days of yore

CHENNAI: British Raj could be all about deprivations and neglect. But there were some officials sympathetic to the living conditions of the natives. Seeing the Indians live in the noisy, smelly and cramped Black Town, an entertainment hub was planned in the erstwhile Hoggs Hill (where there was a dune which locals called Narimedu or the mound of the foxes).

The push for this 120-acre park came from the Governor of Madras Trevelyan, who was convinced that the middle class of the town needed a large, open space for recreation and entertainment within walking distance of the Black Town. The land had 12 lakes, some with islands in the middle to be reached by boats or bridges. It had a bandstand with a musical band playing for the audience daily.

Soon the zoo moved here from Egmore as well. But like a hungry mouse nibbling away a bit of cheese bit by bit in a century, the people’s park has given way to a host of buildings and remains a fragment and a pale shadow of its original self today.

JINNAH AND DRAVIDASTAN