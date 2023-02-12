Over 1,000 police personnel deployed on 200th day of Parandur protest

CHENNAI: It has been 200 days since villagers of Parandur began their daily protest against the Greenfield airport. On Saturday, they gathered in huge numbers in Eganapuram and raised slogans against the State government and demanded a change in the airport’s location.

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA Velmurugan who participated in the protest said, “I had protested for the welfare of TN people many times, and none had failed. So, now I’m protesting against the Greenfield airport, requesting the Chief Minister not to take away the people’s farmlands.” Following the 200th-day protest over 1,000 cops from Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Vellore and Villupuram were deployed on duty in Parandur.