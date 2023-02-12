Fill your cup: Try out these yummy concocotions
Strawberry shortcake Daiquiri
Fresh strawberries cleaned, hulled - 2 cups
Sliced strawberries - 1/2 cup
Whipped cream vodka
Coconut rum
Almond milk
Strawberry simple syrup – 1/2cup add more for extra sweetness
Ice cubes - 2 cups
Sugar - 1 cup
Water - 1 cup
To make the strawberry simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries.
Bring to a boil. Cook until sugar dissolves and cool.
In a blender, add ice, 1/2 cup simple syrup, whipped cream vodka, coconut rum, almond milk, and 2 cups of strawberries.
Turn the blender on and process until the daiquiri is thick and the ice is dissolved.
Serve with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.
Tootsie Roll
Rye whiskey- 2 ounces
Scrappy’s chocolate bitters - 6 dashes
Luxardo maraschino cherry for garnish
Add the rye whiskey, sherry, and chocolate bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled.
Strain into a chilled cocktail or coupe glass.
Garnish with a Luxardo maraschino cherry.
Frisco 49
For pear-infused gin:
Bartlett pear - 1 medium
Anjou pear - 1 medium
Bottle gin - 1 (750 ml)
For roasted peach honey syrup:
Peaches - 2 large
Ground cinnamon - 2 to 3 tablespoons
Honey - 3/4 cup
Warm water - 3/4 cup
For cocktail:
Pear-infused gin -1 and a 1/2 ounces
Lemon juice - 1/2 ounce
Roasted peach honey syrup - 1/2 ounce
Dry sparkling wine - 3 ounces
Maraschino cherry for garnish
Make pear-infused gin:
Gather the ingredients. Cut the pears into slices and place them in a mason jar.
Add gin to cover the pears. Allow steeping for one to three days (according to taste) in a cool, dark place.
Strain out the pears and bottle the gin under a tight seal. It will retain the shelf life of normal gin.
Make the roasted peach honey syrup:
Gather the ingredients. Preheat oven to 400 F.
Cut the peaches in half and sprinkle with cinnamon.
Roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Add the roasted fruit, honey, and water to a food processor or blender and blend well.
Strain well to remove any solids, bottle, and store in the refrigerator. The syrup will keep well for about two weeks.
Make the frisco 49 cocktail:
Gather the ingredients. Combine the gin, lemon juice, and syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.
Shake and strain into a champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine.
Garnish with a maraschino cherry in the bottom of the glass. Serve and enjoy.
— By Devakumar R, Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa
