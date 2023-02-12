False complaint of 130-sovereign gold theft keeps Chennai cops on toes

CHENNAI: An inadvertent false complaint by a techie claiming that 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments were stolen from his house in MGR Nagar on Sunday morning kept the police on their toes until they found the jewellery were accidently slipped into the metal gap of the bureau, which went unnoticed by the family members.

It all started with the one Saravanan of Pugazhendi street in MGR Nagar lodging a complaint with the police saying that 130 sovereigns of gold kept in the bureau had been stolen from his house.

Police rushed to the scene with sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts.

The investigators browsed all the available CCTV footage.

But, there was nothing to indicate that there was abreak in or outsiders entering the house.

Then, the police team even started checking the background of the family members to know if anyone was involved in the theft inside their own house.

Police team then decided to check the bureau once again and they managed to find the gold ornaments stuck in a secret gap inside the bureau.

Only after the gold was found the 20-plus strong probe team had a sigh of relief.