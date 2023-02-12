Dense fog envelops Chennai, suburbs; motorists suffer

CHENNAI: Chennai and its suburbs have been experiencing fog conditions for the past few days during the mornings and today as well, dense fog enveloped the city that led to hampering visibility for motorists, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Areas such as Saidapet, Guindy, Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam, and Anna Salai were faced with fog. Motorists were seen driving slowly with their headlights on.

On Saturday, S Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Friday stated that the impact of fog conditions in Tamil Nadu will subside in the next four to five days.