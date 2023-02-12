Attendants of patients attack doctors at RGGGH

CHENNAI: The attendants of a patient at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital allegedly assaulted a postgraduate doctor at the hospital on Saturday night.

The attendants seem to have entered into an argument when the doctor informed the kin regrading the death of the patient. A security officer who tried to intervene was also assaulted along with the doctor by the kin of the patient.

Incidentally, health minister Ma Subramanian also visited the hospital on Saturday night to rush a road accident victim to the hospital while returning home from work. Sources said that the minister also intervened into the issue and the issue is solved.

"There seems to have been some misunderstanding between the patient's family and the doctors, it was settled yesterday night itself. The problem is solved between them and the hospital is not taking any action on them," said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

However, the government doctors say that attacks on them have been increasing and this is of concern because the kin of the patients do not understand the medical condition of the patient and attack the doctors if anything goes wrong. Even the government doctor's associations have been demanding action in this regard.