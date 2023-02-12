932 criminals kept under police watch, sign peace bond

CHENNAI: During a special drive against history sheeters in the city, the Chennai police had checked the whereabouts of 932 criminals, signed peace bonds with 13 criminals and started a process initiated to get peace bonds from another 35 criminals on Saturday.

A press release from the city police on Sunday said that the one-day drive was conducted against history sheet rowdy elements along with those having two or more hurt cases and extortion cases.

Already Chennai police had made 2598 criminals sign peace bonds, which will make them stick to good behaviour.

Breaking the bond will invite a one-year jail term.

Of the 932 criminals, as many as 743 are history sheeters.

The other 189 are involved in extortion cases.

City police had already arrested 410 other history sheeter and another 151 persons involved in extortion cases.