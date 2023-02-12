3,499 kgs of banned plastic items seized from traders in Chennai

CHENNAI: Despite strict action being taken against the traders for the usage of banned plastic items, the traders continue to use the plastic products. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seized 3,499 kg of plastic from licenced traders in the last one month.

As per the release, to make Chennai city litter free zone, several steps are being taken by the civic body authorities, in which people are advised to avoid banned plastic products. However, it is spotted that commercial establishments continue to use the banned plastic items. A field survey was conducted in 20,123 places from January 5 to February 2.

The team inspected the roadside vendors, flowers, fruits and fish markets, and other commercial shops in all the 15 zones. Of which, at least 2,545 kgs of single-use banned plastic has been seized from other commercial stores. Followed by roadside vendors where 649 kg of plastic items were taken away.

Out of 20,123 shops, the civic body authorities seized plastic items from 5,409 shops, and penalty imposed against the concerned person. A total of Rs 19,26,500 was collected from these commercial shops in the city. Also, if they continue to sell the banned products, the traders' licence will be cancelled by GCC, noted the release.

The city corporation advised the traders, street vendors and the public to give cooperation to create a plastic-free Chennai by avoiding the usage of single-use plastic products banned. The government has banned 14 single-use plastic items including plastic sheet / cling film used for food wrapping, plastic tea cups, non-woven carry bags, cutlery such as plastic forks and plastic knives, trays, flags, and straw.