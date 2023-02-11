Woman techie killed in road mishap in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman techie, riding pillion with her brother, died in a road accident after a MTC bus ran over her on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as A Priyanka, (22), from Azis Mullak street in Thousand Lights. D Priyanka worked in a private IT firm in Guindy. On Friday night, Priyanka along with her brother Rishinathan, (23), were going towards Royapettah from their house.

At around 9pm, when the two were travelling on the Peters Road in Royapettah, Rishinathan attempted to overtake a MTC bus. While Rishinathan overtook the bus, another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction brushed against the side mirror of Rishinathan's bike. He lost control and both fell on the road. Priyanka came under the wheels of the bus, police said.

An ambulance crew that reached the spot declared Priyanka dead while Rishinathan was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital for treatment.