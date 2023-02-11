Singara Chennai 2.0 project implemented by GCC: Details

Here are the details of the facilities:

Parks will be designed to be environmental-friendly and used by senior citizens and children.

The parks will have basic facilities like 8-shaped path with pebbles, yoga area, seating benches and wall with innovative paintings along with security room with toilets.

Playgrounds with various sports facilities for the youth to participate and succeed in their lives including football, badminton and volleyball courts are to be implemented.

Seaweed park will be constructed with an artificial pond and rain gardens to provide water during the rainy season.

Fuel incineration technology will be set up in crematoriums, along with carrying out necessary basic infrastructure works, creating environment-friendly natural structures, modern facilities with environment- friendly cremation arrangements, memorial halls, meditation rooms, drinking water and toilet facilities.

School buildings will be equipped with facilities including improved classrooms and toilets for a better learning environment.

A heritage conservation project to restore and revitalize the Victoria Public Hall.

The ground floor is to be converted into a permanent and revolving exhibition museum.

There are 3 sided galleries, an observatory and a semi-circular gallery.

The ground floor will house the office of the museum with a separate entrance to it.

The first floor is a continuation of the museum's observation hall with facilities including a lounge, dignitaries hall and multi-purpose hall seating.

Provisions will be made for a small green lawn garden, an outdoor museum and a performance hall in the outdoor campus.

Additionally, provision has been made for illuminating facade lighting.