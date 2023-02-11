No breakthrough in Perambur gold heist case

CHENNAI: A day after the gold heist worth Rs 4.5 crore from a jewellery shop reported on Perambur Paper Mills Road, police team is yet to get a breakthrough, disclosed officials here.

"Special teams were formed. Investigation is in full swing. But, so far there is no break-through. We are trying our best," a senior officer claimed when asked about the progress of the case on Saturday.

At least 9 kg gold worth Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 20 lakh worth diamonds along with cash were looted from JL Gold Palace on Thursday night.

The suspects had used a gas cutter to open the front metal shutter of the shop, located on the first floor of the building, to gain entry. The owner and family stayed on the second floor of the building.

The loot came to light when the owner came to open the shop on Friday morning.

The intruders had also taken the hard disk used for storing feed of CCTV cameras installed inside the shop.

Police thought they would find some leads from other CCTV installed in the neighbourhood. "But the footage was not that good and not helpful," police noted. Sources said that the heist team arrived there, possibly in a SUV. They could have created a scene of 'genuine' activity in front of the shop, so that their action does not attract any attention. Otherwise it is very difficult to pull off something like that after cutting open the shutter," sources added.