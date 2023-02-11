Mosquito control activities to be intensified in Chennai: Mayor

At present, 229 hand operated fumigating machines, 8 small fumigating machines, 412 hand operated mosquito repellent sprayers and 67 vehicle mounted fumigating machines are being used to control mosquitoes in all 15 zones. "Vehicle intensive fumigation and hand-operated fumigation and insecticide spraying should be doubled. Spraying of mosquito repellents by drones in waterways should also be intensified," said Priya.

She added that every day 5 am to 7 pm the mosquito eradication activities should be carried out vigorously. Wherever mosquito repellents cannot be sprayed in water bodies, mosquito repellents such as oil balls and bottles filled with mosquito repellent oil should also be used.

Health officers, health inspectors, zonal health officers must ensure the work is done regularly, and Chennai city should become a mosquito-free area. The officers are instructed to submit daily mosquito control activity reports.

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Shankar Lal Kumawat, Additional commissioner (health), M Sivaguru Prabakaran, Regional deputy commissioner (North) took part in the review meeting at Ripon Building.