Inmate from Bangladesh dies in Puzhal prison; probe under way

CHENNAI: A remand prisoner Alam Sheik, (45), native of Bangladesh, died at the Government Stanley Hospital after he was admitted there with complaints of stomach pain.

Alam Sheik was arrested by CCB of Chennai city police on January 16 for the possession of a fake passport. He was arrested and remanded in Puzhal prison. He complained of stomach pain, and he was treated at the prison hospital. Later, he was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Alam Sheik died without responding to the treatment on Saturday morning. The Puzhal police registered a case and further investigations are on.