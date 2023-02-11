Gangster held for causing ruckus demanding free biryani in Taramani

CHENNAI: A gangster has been arrested by the Taramani police for ransacking a biriyani shop after shop keeper asked him to pay for the parcel in MGR Salai on Wednesday.

The arrested has been identified as P Abhishek, 23, who is a local history sheeter facing 4 cases including ganja peddling.

On Wednesday, he came to the shop of Mohamed Sherif and asked for biryani parcel. After collecting the parcel, when asked for payment, he refused to pay and created a ruckus at the shop. He threw the biriyani vessel to the road and hit a car. The windscreen of the car was broken in the act.

Based on the incident Mohamed Sherif has lodged a complaint after which the police arrested Abhishek and remanded him to judicial custody.