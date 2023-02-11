Chennai pvt hospital performs LOT ICD, heart failure patient saved

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, doctors at a private hospital performed a novel approach called Stellet Driven LOT ICD to save a 58-year-old woman from heart failure.

The patient suffering from left ventricle dysfunction and shortness of breath even at rest for the past 5 years was brought to Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) with severe heart failure.

She required hospitalization three to four times each year while on maximal medical therapy for heart failure. After examination, doctors decided to perform left bundle branch pacing–optimized implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (LOT-ICD) for potential cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) implant to Left bundle branch pacing (LBBP).

LBBP is a novel pacing to bypass the vulnerable part of the heart and provide physiological pacing to the patient.

Talking about the condition, Dr S Selvamani, senior consultant, department of cardiology at the hospital said, “LBBP is a challenging part as we need to add a defibrillator to these patients as they have significant left ventricle dysfunction and makes sure that they are prevented from sudden cardiac arrest. The patient underwent Stellet Driven LOT ICD."

“Instead of using the conventional transvenous left ventricle lead via the coronary sinus, we explored directly stimulating the left ventricular in this instance. By eliminating a very prolonged procedure, we could achieve similar or better results with less hardware. A specialized deflectable catheter made for condition system pacing with conventional pacing leads, was used for the procedure, added Dr Selvamani.

Dr B Kannan, Medical Administrator at the hospital said, “The majority of patients who can benefit from this advanced therapy are not aware of the facilities available in Tamil Nadu. Our goal is to provide the highest quality of patient-centered care to many more patients in Tamil Nadu." The patient was discharged 2 days after the procedure and resumed all normal activities.