6-lane project needs to be completed soon: Stalin writes to Gadkari

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday requesting him to quickly finish the six-lane project.

In the letter, "The six-lane road from Sriperumbudur to Walajabad should be completed as soon as possible. A dispute between the contractors and the National Highways Authority of India has put the work on hold."

The letter further read, "At present, the condition of the road is very bad, so it should be ordered to speed up the six-lane highway work immediately. Instructions should be given to the NHAI authorities to maintain the road in good condition. The Government of Tamil Nadu will continue to extend all necessary cooperation to the National Highway Projects."