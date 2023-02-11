3,781 dwellers, 109 NGOs join interactive session with police

CHENNAI: The city police conducted interactive sessions with people in 164 slum areas to create awareness among residents about safety, fight against drugs and Pocso Act on Friday.

The initiative is considered as part of various steps taken by the Chennai police to prevent crime and detect absconding suspects, in addition to bettering relations between the police and the public.

As many as 3,781 people from the slum areas and representatives from 109 NGOs participated in the session. Cops explained the features of the police assistance app and asked them to install it, in case they need it for emergencies.

Police also asked participants to immediately inform them if they know about any suspects or any crimes in the area.

Police also distributed copies of booklet ‘Muthu and 30 thieves’ to highlight cyber crimes and also create awareness of such crimes.