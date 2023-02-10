Taxi driver who misbehaved with schoolgirls arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: A taxi driver who misbehaved with the schoolgirls was arrested by the police in Chromepet on Friday.

A 15-year-old girl from Hastinapuram in Chromepet was walking to her school on Friday. Police said during that time a car followed the girl and stopped near her and pretended like asking for an address to the girl. Later, he showed his mobile phone screen that had adult content and then tried to make the girl get inside the vehicle. Soon, the girl shouted in fear and ran inside her school which was nearby. Police said the girl informed the school principal and soon the staff from the school along with the public caught the driver and he was handed to the Chitlapakkam police station.

The police sent him to the Selaiyur all-women police station and the police identified the driver as Surya (25) of Hastinapuram. He used to target the young girls who are walking alone on the road and misbehave with them. The police arrested Surya under Pocso Act and further inquiry is on.