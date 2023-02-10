Citizen connect: Passengers rue substandard TNSTC buses

Speaking to DT Next, S Meera, a Panruti native who often commutes in TNSTC buses says the standard of these buses are going down each passing year. “I have been traveling in these buses for almost15 years. The standard of these buses and facilities inside are definitely of poor quality. “The pushback handle of almost all seats in the TNSTC buses do not work. Passengers are forced to travel under great discomfort, while opting for these buses.”