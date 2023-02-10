Citizen connect: Passengers rue substandard TNSTC buses
CHENNAI: Substandard buses under Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have been troubling passengers for quite some time, especially those taking long travels. However, the department seems to have taken no action on the repeated complaints of passengers.
Meanwhile, a slew of passengers also complained regarding the unruly behaviour of conductors and drivers.
Speaking to DT Next, S Meera, a Panruti native who often commutes in TNSTC buses says the standard of these buses are going down each passing year. “I have been traveling in these buses for almost15 years. The standard of these buses and facilities inside are definitely of poor quality. “The pushback handle of almost all seats in the TNSTC buses do not work. Passengers are forced to travel under great discomfort, while opting for these buses.”
“Such poor seating in the buses will cause more difficulty to elderly persons and differently-abled, more than abled-bodied,” added Meera.
Some of the other concerns, include unable to open or close windows, lack of hand resting facilities attached to seats, poor quality of seats and lack of facility to place water bottles, in these buses.
Another passenger, R Nivetha, a Villupuram native said, “Besides, lack of such facilities, it can be easily identified that these buses have not been serviced for years. There have been instances of breakdown or drivers complaining about the poor quality of the vehicle.”
Furthermore, G Murugan, a Chinna Salem native highlighted the unruly behaviour of conductors and drivers towards passengers. “Recently, when I asked about the poor quality of buses, the conductor responded that it is because of allowing uncivilised people on buses,” said Murugan.
“As mostly uneducated and uncivilised people travel in these buses, the bus has become of poor quality. Such kind of passengers do not know how to behave,” Murugan quoted a Villupuram circle conductor.
Transport department officials did not respond when contacted.
