GCC conducts spraying of larvicides via drone to curb mosquito menace

On February 10, the larvicides were sprayed in the waterbodies under the Shollinganallur zone.
The GCC staff members sprayed Larvicides, a type of insecticide, using drones to control the increase in mosquito problems in the city.
The GCC staff members sprayed Larvicides, a type of insecticide, using drones to control the increase in mosquito problems in the city.
CHENNAI: In order to curb the mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is conducting an intensive mosquito eradication work in all zones by fogging and spraying of larvicides.

On February 10, the larvicides were sprayed in the waterbodies under the Shollinganallur zone. The fogging using drones was also done in the Teynampet and Thiruvottiyur zone in the past few days.

The officials from the city Corporation say that various measures are being taken by the Corporation to control mosquito breeding and mosquito-borne diseases in the areas under the GCC. There is an increase in the complaints regarding mosquito menace from the residents to the civic authorities.

In order to control the breeding of mosquitoes in the water bodies in the areas under the GCC, larvicides have been sprayed with drones and mosquito eradication is currently underway.

