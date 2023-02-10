GCC conducts spraying of larvicides via drone to curb mosquito menace

CHENNAI: In order to curb the mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is conducting an intensive mosquito eradication work in all zones by fogging and spraying of larvicides.

On February 10, the larvicides were sprayed in the waterbodies under the Shollinganallur zone. The fogging using drones was also done in the Teynampet and Thiruvottiyur zone in the past few days.