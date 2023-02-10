City

Drug peddler posing as food delivery agent arrested

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A ganja peddler who allegedly posed as a food delivery agent and sold ganja for his customers in Maduravoyal has been arrested by police

Police seized 1.250 kg of contraband from him.

The arrested man was identified as P Tamilselvan, 25. He intercepted by police team from Maduravoyal police station. While frisking his belonging, the cops discovered a ganja pocket and cash of Rs.25,100 from him.

The cops checked out his identity card and inquired about him at the food delivery agency. Later, the cops found Tamilselvan was never employed in the food delivery agency. He told police that he posed as a food delivery agent and sold the drugs to his customers.

The Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested Tamilselvan. He was remanded in judicial custody.

