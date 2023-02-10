Chennai airport sees unprecedented increase in passenger footfall

CHENNAI: Chennai airport witnessed an unprecedented increase in passenger footfall in the month of January. As many as 17,61,426 passengers have traveled on 12,380 flights in one month.

An average of 56,822 passengers have flown in January on an average of 400 flights per day, according to reports.

During last December, the number of passengers was 17,22,496 and the number of flights was 12,103. On December 23 alone, 62 thousand 486 passengers traveled at Chennai airport.

It may be noted that several flights were cancelled and rescheduled in the city due to fog conditions.