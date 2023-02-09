Traffic diversion near Thillai Ganga Nagar subway: Check details

CHENNAI: In view of construction of vehicle under pass by Highways and also CMRL Pier in Medavakkam main Road -MRTS Adambakkam Road Junction all vehicles from incoming and outgoing directions will be diverted in trial basis for one week from Saturday February 11 to February 17.

Light motor vehicles coming from Velachery MRTS road towards Alandur direction will take left turn 100 metres ahead of Medavakkam road junction at Chidambaranar Street, then right turn to New South street and take left to Medavakkam main Road to reach their destination.

The MTC buses and all commercial vehicles moving towards Nanganallur to Medavakkam main Road would be diverted to go straight towards Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway take left turn at Thillai Ganga Nagar 4th main road take right turn to 22nd street then take left turn to 2nd main road to reach Nanganallur.

All the incoming vehicles including MTC buses coming from Keelkattalai towards Adambakkam MRTS road junction are diverted at Perumal Nagar 2nd main road- take right on to 50 feet road at Voltas colony then take left to Iyyappa Nagar main road, then take take right 100 on feet road Lakshmi Nagar then take left turn to Lakshmi Nagar 1st main road then turn left to Nanganallur 6th main road-take Right 4th main road and take right turn to Nanganallur 1st main road take left to 2nd main road Nanganallur –then right turn to 28th street Thillai Ganga Nagar and take the right to reach Adambakkam via MRTS 100 feet road.

Vehicles coming from MRTS -100 feet road towards Thillai Ganga Nagar 28th street will be restricted. They can take Thillai Ganga Nagar 6th main road to reach their destination.