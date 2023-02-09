Man cons woman with promise of marriage, held
CHENNAI: The Chennai police have apprehended a 37-year-old guy from his hideaway in Erode after he defrauded over a dozen women by offering to marry them in exchange for gold after meeting them through a matchmaking website.
Police were investigating a complaint from a woman from Pudukottai, who had handed over 20 sovereigns of gold to her future husband Mohamed Ubesh at a mall in Royapettah on December 13, last year.
He took gold from her after inviting her to a mall in Royapettah and escaped with it. He had persuaded the woman to hand over the gold to him by saying that he was in urgent need of money. He then became untraceable and left his phone switched off after taking the gold from the woman.
Upon realising that she was cheated, the woman lodged a complaint with the Triplicane police. Police managed to track him down in Erode, arrested him and brought him back to Chennai. During enquiry, he confessed to the police that he had conned at least six women so far after establishing contacts with them through matrimonial websites.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android