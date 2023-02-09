Drunk youngster kills mother with beer bottle in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: A drunk youth allegedly killed his mother by attacking her with a beer bottle after she asked him to stop dancing in inebriated condition in the house in Vysarpadi on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kannagi (40), wife of Apanu, resident of Santhi Nagar.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Her son Ajay (21), was drunk and dancing at home when Kannagi objected to it and asked him to behave.

Irritated over this Ajay attacked his mother with a beer bottle. Hearing her cries her husband and neighbours reached for her help and took Kannagi, who had suffered bleeding injuries, to hospital.

Based on information from the hospital, police team made enquiries and detained Ajay for the attack.

Hours later, Kannagi died without responding to treatment. Following her death police booked murder case on her son and remanded him in judicial custody on Wednesday.