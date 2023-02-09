Customs seize gold worth ₹2.03 cr at Chennai airport; 3 held

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 2.03 core at the Chennai airport and arrested three passengers on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence, the Chennai air customs officers intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Malaysia. On examination of his checked-in baggage, four gold ingots of 24k purity weighing about 2200 grams valued at Rs 1.13 crore were found concealed in the mixer.

The officials seized and recovered the gold and the passenger was arrested for further investigation under the Customs Act.

In the second incident, an Indian passenger who arrived from Dubai was intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold. On examination of his checked-in baggage, five gold strips of 24k purity weighing 383 grams valued at Rs 19.65 lakh were deeply concealed in his trolley bag which was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested.

In the final incident, an Indian who arrived from Doha was intercepted and during the examination of his checked-in baggage found four gold strips weighing about 1370 grams worth Rs 70.28 lakh were found concealed in his trolly and the same was seized under the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested and later released on bail.