CMWSSB to hold grievance redressal meeting on Feb 11

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will be conducting the grievance redressal meeting on February 11 at all 15 area offices from 10 am to 1 pm. The grievance redressal meetings are being held on the second Saturday of every month.

The public can address their queries regarding drinking water and sewage water-related problems, drinking water and sewage water taxes and fees, pending drinking and sewage water connections through petitions, stated the press release by the CMWSSB.

The release also stated that the public can also enquire about rainwater harvesting and its maintenance in the meeting.

The meetings will be conducted in the presence of the supervisory engineer in each area office for the public to be benefitted from these meetings.