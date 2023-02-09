'Beautification, cleaning, security measures to be implemented soon'

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, during a review meeting Mayor R Priya stated that beautification work such as plant saplings and construction of fountains will be carried out in burial grounds maintained by the GCC. Officials have been instructed to complete the work by the end of March.

“Daily cleaning work should be done on burial grounds, and intensive cleaning work should be carried out every Saturday. Security measures such as appointing a security guard for night-duty and installing surveillance cameras should be implemented,” clarified the Mayor.