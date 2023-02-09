78 mechanical sweeper vehicles used to clean city roads: GCC

CHENNAI: As the civic body authorities are focused on relay roads and litter free zones in Chennai city, at least 78 mechanical sweeper vehicles are being used to clean the roads.

The fine sand and dust settles on the roadside and medians obstructing motorists, also eventually causing blockage in stormwater drains constructed on the roads.

At present, in the road cleaning work, the local body to clean 471 bus route roads, 5,270 kilometers of 34,640 interior roads in the city. The sweeper vehicles and sanitary workers are being deployed during the night time so that there is no disruption to the public and traffic congestion, noted a release from GCC.

As many as 15 mechanical sweeper vehicles are contributed on behalf of Chennai Enviro, a private company, to clean roads in some areas in four zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur. The Greater Chennai Corporation has carried out partial works in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Ambattur zones.

To clean the roads in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganalur zones, there are 47 mechanical sweeper vehicles used by Urpesar Sumeeth Company.

Considering that these vehicles are used only at night. An average of 25 to 30 km of cleaning work per day is being carried out in each zone. In addition, the officers are instructed to focus more on the interior roads than bus route roads in the city.