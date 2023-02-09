70 year old woman ends life in Thazhambur

TRIGGER WARNING: The following content may cause emotional distress.

CHENNAI: A 70-year-woman, suffering from bad health, killed herself by slashing her neck using a kitchen knife in Thazhambur, near Chennai on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as E Rajam, a resident of Padavettamman koil Street in Thazhambur. She had been leading lonely and ailing life as her husband had left her to be with his first wife.

She had been living alone for the last 10 years with the help of his brother. Recently she became very sick and has been dependent, causing frustration to her.

On Wednesday afternoon, neighbours found her in a pool of blood and at that time she reportedly told them that she had inflicted herself to end her life.

Though she was taken to Royapettah general hospital, medical team said that she died without responding to treatment later in the night.

She had no children, police added.