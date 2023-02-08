Woman from Delhi found dead in Vengadamangalam

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman, mother of three, was found dead in her house in Vengadamangalam, in the Thazhambur police limit near Chennai.

The deceased was identified as Muskan, a native of Delhi.

Police on Wednesday said that they had seized the body and sent for autopsy besides detaining her husband Roobehel, hailing from Delhi.

Both had been staying in the present address for the last two years and on Wednesday the man asked for a freezer box to keep the body of his wife, 'who had committed suicide by hanging'.

However, neighbours who had noticed a quarrel and fight between husband and wife earlier informed the police.

The two usually fought with each other over the man's allegedly affair with another woman, hailing from Bengaluru.

"We have detained Roobehel on suspicious grounds," police said.