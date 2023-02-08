Stalin's surprise visit to girl who underwent face reconstruction surgery

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin along with his cabinet colleagues K Ponmudy and S M Nasar paid a surprise visit to nine year-old Daniya, who underwent face reconstruction surgery for a rare type of facial deformity, at her residence in Avadi near Chennai and enquired about her wellbeing.

After launching the Phase II of Puthumai Penn Thittal at Pattabiram, the Chief Minister visited the girl and enquired about her health. He advised the girl to take medicines prescribed by the doctors on time and also assured her parents that the government would extend all necessary help for the girl’s treatment. He gave a basket of fruits to the girl, said a release.

This is the second time the Chief Minister was visiting the girl. The first time, he visited the girl when she was in post surgery ward after undergoing the face reconstruction surgery in a private hospital on August 28 last year. The Chief Minister has also posted pictures with the girl and her mother in his Twitter handle

The government extend medical care and financial assistance for the girl’s surgery after her parents appealed to the Chief Minister to extend financial assistance for their daughters surgery, added the release.